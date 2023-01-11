AGF Secretary-General awarded Taraggi medal [PHOTO]

11 January 2023 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Youth and Sports hosted a solemn event dedicated to the sports results of 2022, Azernews reports.

The ministry awarded sports specialists in various categories. Representatives of the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) were among the best in nine nominations.

By a presidential decree, AGF Secretary-General Nurlana Mammadzada was awarded Taraggi (Progress) medal for her contribution to the development of the sport in Azerbaijan.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

Another responsible year is ahead of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation. Along with traditional international competitions, the country will host European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in May.

