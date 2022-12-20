Baku to host Azerbaijani Wrestling Championship

20 December 2022 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku will host the Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship on December 20-23, Azernews reports.

The wrestling competitions will take place at the Baku Sports Palace. The championship will feature freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. International and national-level judges will manage the bouts.

Greco-Roman wrestling medalists will be determined on December 20-21. Freestyle wrestlers will perform on the last two days of the competition.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia. The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final. He has been crowned the champion of Azerbaijan in the weight category up to 86 kg in 2019.

