Shahriyar Mammadyarov ranks third at Tata Steel Chess

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has been awarded at Tata Steel Chess Tournament in India, Azernews reports. The chess player won third place in the blitz game.

He scored 9.5 points in 18 rounds. The winner of the tournament was Indian chess player Arjun Erigaisi with 12.5 points.

The Tata Steel Chess Tournament is one of the most prestigious events in the international chess calendar. The "Wimbledon of Chess" attracts the very best chess grandmasters in the world, along with thousands of amateur players.

The tournament has two main player groups, each with 14 players. They are known as the Tata Steel Masters and the Tata Steel Challengers.

In addition to Grandmaster events, the Tata Steel Chess Tournament holds amateur events that are open to players of all levels.

Magnus Carlsen holds the record for most wins at the tournament, with eight titles to his name. Viswanathan Anand is the only other player to have won the event five or more times, and also holds the record of most consecutive games played at the tournament without a loss.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov is a three-fold European Team Champion (2009, 2013, and 2017) and gold medalist at the 2012 Chess Olympiad on the third board.

He won the World Junior Chess Championship in 2003 and repeated his victory in 2005, becoming the only two-time champion, achieving a 2,953 performance rating after eight rounds.

After winning the Essent Tournament in 2006, Shahriyar achieved world fame.

In 2016, Mammadyarov won the 3rd Vugar Gashimov Memorial Shamkir Chess Tournament.

He defeated Fabiano Caruana and Anish Giri in the last two rounds, which put him in a tie-break situation with Caruana. He defeated Caruana in the tiebreak, thus giving him tournament victory.

In 2021, Mammadyarov defeated the 13-time world champion, Garry Kasparov, at the Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb (Croatia).

In 2022, the chess player won Shusha Chess- 2022 among men. He dedicated his victory to the Azerbaijani martyrs.

