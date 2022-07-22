Azerbaijani football teams continue games in UEFA Conference League [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani football teams continue to play matches within the UEFA Conference League.

Another football match was held between Gabala FC and the Hungarian Fehervar on July 21, Azernews reports.

In a match, the Hungarian team won with a score of 4:1.

The return match between the teams will take place in Gabala in a week.

At the same time, the football match between the Aris team and Neftchi FC ended with the victory of the Cypriot football club ( 2:0).

Kayu (53rd minute) and Artur Yannick Gomez (66th minute) scored for the Aris team.

Previously, Qarabag FC showed a brilliant game in the UEFA Champions League.

The first match of the second qualification round between Qarabag FC and Swiss Zurich ended 3:2 in Qarabag's favor. Ibrahim Vadzhi and Kadi Borges scored for the team.

The football club also captured the attention of sports fans after the match with the Polish Lech (5:1)

Kady Borges, Filip Ozobic, Kevin Medina, and Abbas Huseynov scored goals for Qarabag FC.

As a result, Qarabag FC advanced to the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

The UEFA Champions League is UEFA's elite club competition with top clubs across the continent playing for the right to be crowned European champions.

Introduced in 1955 as the European Cup, it has expanded over the years with over 70 football clubs.

The number of teams each association enters into the UEFA Champions League is based on the UEFA coefficients of the member associations.

These scores are generated by the results of clubs representing each association during the previous five UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League seasons.

Qualifying starts in the summer with three rounds and then a play-off takes place before 32 teams begin the group stage starting in September.

