Azerbaijan national basketball team reaches semi-finals of European championship [PHOTO]

2 July 2022 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

At the European Basketball Championship, which is held among small countries in Malta, the Azerbaijani team met with the San Marino team in the quarterfinals, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation.

The Azerbaijani team won over its rival with a score of 68:51 and advanced to the semi-finals.

The captain of the national team, Amil Khamzayev, became the most productive player of the match with 21 points.

The Azerbaijani team will meet with the Malese team in the semi-finals. The match starts on July 2 at 1815 Baku time.