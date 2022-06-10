Election as chairman of Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of UNESCO - opportunity to contribute to progress of Gymnastics - Farid Gayibov

10 June 2022 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Election as a chairman of the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of UNESCO is another opportunity for me to contribute to the progress of Gymnastics and sports as a whole, Farid Gayibov, European Gymnastics President said, Trend reports citing his statement.

"The competition spirit overwhelmed this year’s month of May bringing back the usual flow of spring season. The Olympic disciplines continued with World Challenge Cups while the non-Olympic ones defined their winners at the World Cup series.

As you may know the Executive Committee (EC) of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) met in one of the Europe’s tourist destinations - Dubrovnik (CRO) on May 24 & 25. We approved the updated Competition Clothing and Advertising Rules, and the revised version of Code of Conduct. The EC also made decisions on provisional admission of several Federations, nationality changes and defined the schedule of its 2023 meetings.

Following the EC meetings, the Council Meeting, postponed in 2020 and held in a video conference format last year, took place in its usual manner on May 26 & 27, 2022. The attendees were happy to see each other after the 3-year interval and commenced to make their decisions with great enthusiasm. The Council approved the changes to the Technical Regulations, entrusted the 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships to the Royal Dutch Gymnastics Federation and the 2027 World Gymnaestrada to Portugal. The next Council meeting was also allocated to a European country – Turkey.

At the end of May, the European Trampoline Gymnastics family were first to open the European Championships’ season. Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline gymnasts from 26 countries competed in Rimini from 1 to 5 June. I would like to express my gratitude to the Italian Gymnastics Federation and its Local Organising Committee for all their efforts in successful organisation of the event. The enthusiastic and supportive Italian audience deserve special thanks.

Yes, today – European countries are successful Organisers of Gymnastics competitions and events worldwide. Our strength lies in a great number of European high-performance athletes and in decisions we make together on the continental level. This is a solid ground which unites us in our efforts for the further development of Gymnastics disciplines all over the world.

The support, which we are ready to give in every undertaking, initiated by the European member federations and directed to Gymnastics development - is another opportunity to be more united. Our EC is making all decisions together and we are implementing them together. The office of European Gymnastics is always here for us to support and render its recommendations whenever necessary.

As we can see, we have many positive aspects which lead us to new heights. Our open-mindedness, persistence in our goals, and, unity not only at the continental level, but within the FIG, will definitely lead us to the level of Gymnastics we all always wish to see.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude for all the kind messages I received from all of you concerning my election as a chairman of the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of UNESCO. This is another opportunity for me to contribute to the progress of Gymnastics and sports as a whole.

I wish strength and luck to all our athletes in their preparations as we are in the heat of competitions in June and the following months," he wrote.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz