Alfa Romeo team members share expectations for F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix [PHOTO]

8 June 2022 19:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Members of Alfa Romeo F1 Racing Team, which will take part in Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix [will be held on June 10-12 in Baku], shared their expectations regarding the upcoming tournament, Trend reports via the team's official statement.

The team's CEO Frederic Vasseur noted that Alfa Romeo team is going to Baku to continue the team's progress this season.

“So far we have performed very well and can be pleased with the results we have achieved, but we know that we will need to continue to work hard every round to get the most out of every weekend,” Vasseur said.

“The goals remain the same as in previous rounds: advance as much as possible in qualifying and aim for both cars to score points on Sunday," Vasseur added.

Racer Valtteri Bottas noted that he hopes to add some more pleasant moments this weekend to good memories of Baku track.

"This is a track that can lead to chaotic races so we have to be ready to make the most of every opportunity. It will be a lot of fun on Sunday [June 12]," Bottas said.

Driver Zhou Guanyu said that he was looking forward to this weekend.

"Baku is a nice track with lots of opportunities and I'm aiming for a good weekend where we can really show what we can do as a team," he said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz