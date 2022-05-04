By Trend

The person I admire the most in rhythmic gymnastics is the Azerbaijani athlete Arzu Jalilova, a young athlete Lala Azizzade representing Ojag Sport Club told Trend.

"The preparation for the Championship went well, I trained a lot to perform well at the competitions. I do hope to win the Championship award," she said.

According to Azizzade, she had previously participated in the Championship and won a prize.

“I really like performing at the National Gymnastics Arena. My current program is more difficult than the previous ones, but I try very hard to complete it perfectly,” she added.

The 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 3-4.

Some 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs take part in the Championship. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

During the two-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the Individual all-around and in group exercises.

