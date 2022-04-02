By Trend

Organization of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is at a high level, Nazar Chepurnyi, Ukrainian athlete participating in the competitions, told Trend.

"The mood of the Ukrainian team in the competition is good, the goal, as in every competition, is victory, and we are doing our best to achieve it. I reached the Cup final in the vault, and will continue to compete there," Chepurnyi said.

The athlete noted that it’s a little difficult to adjust to the new rules in gymnastics that have come into force.

“It’s not easy to rebuild the program on the crossbar and the floor exercise to the new rules. I think to cope with it soon. The new rules didn’t greatly affect other gymnastic apparatus,” added Chepurniy.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

