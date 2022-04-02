By Trend

Israeli athlete Artem Dolgopyat won gold medal in floor exercises with 14,700 points at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi (14.300 points) settled for silver, while representative of Ireland Eamon Montgomery captured bronze (14.066 points).

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

There were qualifications on the first two days of events, while finals will take place on the next two days. In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who will receive the highest score.

--

