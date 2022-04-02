By Trend

Following the results of the second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competitions in Baku, the finalists were determined for men - in the vault, pommel horse and crossbar exercises, for women - in floor exercises and beam exercises.

Andrey Medvedev (Israel), Jake Jarman (Great Britain), Nazar Chepurniy (Ukraine), Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan), Tom Schulze (Germany), Artem Dolgopyat (Israel), Sebastian Gavronsky (Poland) and Shek Wai Hung (Hong Kong) reached the final in vault.

Nariman Kurbanov (Kazakhstan), Cyril Tommazon (France), Edoardo de Rosa (Italy), Benjamin Osberger (France), Philip Uhde (Croatia), Matvei Petrov (Albania), Marios Georgiou (Cyprus) and Abdulla Azimov (Uzbekistan) reached the final in the exercise on the pommel horse.

Carlo Mackini (Italy), Robert Tvorogal (Lithuania), Alexander Myakini (Israel), Joe Frazier (Great Britain), Mitchell Morgans (Australia), Ilya Kovtun (Ukraine), Marios Georgiou (Cyprus) and Nikolaos Iliopoulos (Greece) reached the final in the crossbar exercise.

In women's floor exercise, Julia Suarez (Brazil), Dorina Bötsögö (Hungary), Dildora Aripova (Uzbekistan), Maisa Kuusikko (Finland), Antonia Duta (Romania), Laurette Sharpy (France), Naomi Visser (Netherlands) and Bianca Shermann (Hungary) reached the final.

Daniela Batrona (Ukraine), Sarah Foss (Germany), Carolanne Heduit (France), Ioana Stanciulescu (Romania), Laurette Sharpy (France), Naomi Visser (Netherlands), Nicolette Siladi (Hungary) and Bianca Sherman (Hungary) qualified for the balance beam exercise final.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.



