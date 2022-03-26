By Trend

The coach expects good results from us at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, and we will try our best to meet all expectations, Azerbaijani athlete Samira Gahramanova told Trend after her performance during the first day of the competitions of the sixth Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championship.

Samira Gahramanova will represent Azerbaijan at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, which will be held in Baku from March 31 through April 3, 2022.

"Preparation for the World Cup is in full swing, we have intense training. The coach expects good results from us. If we talk about what goals I set for myself, then I hope I will be able to reach the final. I don’t think about opponents. I think that now the main thing is to get together and focus on training, so I don’t want to be distracted and think only about my program,” she said.

Gahramanova spoke about her performance at the Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championship.

“Today I presented an exercise on uneven bars after a four-year break. I confess that the exercise on this apparatus is not easy for me, so more time and effort is spent on preparation. Today's result made me happy," the gymnast emphasized.

A total of 69 athletes representing the Ojag Sport Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve of Sumgait and the city of Balakan participate in the competitions, which are held from 25 March through 26 March.

Gymnasts perform in five age categories: "kids" (boys born from 2013 through 2014 / girls born from 2014 through 2015), "children" (boys born from 2011 through 2012 / girls born from 2012 through 2013), "pre-juniors" (boys born from 2009 through 2010 / girls - born from 2010 through 2011), "juniors" (boys born from 2005 through 2008 / girls born from 2007 through 2009), "adults" (boys born in 2004 and older / girls born in 2006 and older) at the competitions.

After a two-year break, thanks to easing measures under a special quarantine regime, spectators have the opportunity to watch the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena. They must carry a valid vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19, with the exception of persons under 18 years of age.

