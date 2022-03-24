By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani boxer Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) has been crowned the European champion.

He won this title at the European Under-22 Boxing Championships held in Croatia

In the final, the prize-winner of the World and European championship defeated Georgian boxer Lekso Khasay.

Nijat Huseynov won the gold medal by defeating his opponent 5:0 (30:28, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28, 29:27).

Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) has been established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the Boxing Championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer who won a gold medal at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer Fuad Asadov was among the medalists of the Summer Olympic Games 2004.

Azerbaijani boxers also took 6th place at the world championship in 2005, claiming two silver medals and one bronze.

Moreover, Alfonso Dominguez won the World Championship 2021 in Serbia.

Dominguez (86 kg) defeated Brazilian Keno Machado in the World Championship final.

He received a special champion belt and a $100,000 prize from the championship organizers.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani team was represented by nine boxers.

In the semifinals, Sarkhan Aliyev won over Yurii Zakharieiev (Ukraine). He also left no chances to Stephen Newns (Scotland), Yuta Akiyama (Japan), and Obed Bartee-el II (US).

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was first the only licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Around 570 boxers representing 113 countries competed in the championship.

Azerbaijan's national team was represented at the 2011 World Boxing Championship at nine weight categories and won four licenses for the London Summer Olympic Games.

