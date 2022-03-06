By Trend

Israeli athletes Harel Aharon and Yuval Bar Tal took first place among women's pairs in the 12-18 age category with a score of 27.640 points at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions being held in Baku, Trend reports.

France's Maelle Devigne and Julie Phlouze took second place with 27.500 points, and US representatives Allyson Stone and Ayla Vargas - third place with 27.400 points.

In the finals, the gymnasts performed combined exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

