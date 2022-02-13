By Trend

The Trampoline World Cup in Baku is organized very professionally and at a high level, member of the Technical Committee for Trampoline Gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Tatiana Shuiskaya told Trend.

"As a technical delegate, I have been very actively cooperating with the local organizing committee over the past three months. The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation organized the competition very professionally, the local organizing committee always delves into all the rules, the volunteers are also well trained. I will say that the Cup is organized at a high level, however, as always. Many thanks to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for holding such competitions," she noted.

Speaking about the level of training of the Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova, Shuiskaya stressed that she is a very strong athlete.

"She is a young, strong athlete, she has great potential," added Tatiana Shuiskaya.

She emphasized that due to the changes in the rules, the format of the competition has changed.

"This year, athletes have an opportunity that was not previously available in trampoline gymnastics. Previously, for example, if a gymnast fell during an exercise, he or she was eliminated from the competition. Now the gymnast gets to perform two exercises and the best result is chosen. If in the first performance goes well, then he or she can refuse the second one," she said, adding that the World Cup in Baku is a very important tournament, as it is the first among the competitions of the Olympic cycle.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the results of the two-day competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz