The award ceremony of the winners and prize-winners of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 21.

Swedish gymnast Lina Sjoeberg grabbed gold, US gymnast Shelby Nobuhara grabbed silver while Spanish gymnast Melania Rodriguez - bronze in double mini-trampoline among women.

Russian gymnast Aleksandr Lisitsyn ranked first, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin ranked second while US gymnast Kaden Brown ranked third in tumbling among men.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

