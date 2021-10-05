By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Abubakr Abakarov has won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Oslo, Norway.

Abakarov (86 kg) reached the semifinals, defeating Akhmed Dudarov (Germany), Muhammad Aliyev (Ukraine), Sandro Aminashvili (Georgia).

Earlier, Abakarov won over Boris Makoyev (Slovakia) and claimed bronze. However, Abakarov lost the following bout with David Taylor (USA).

Another national wrestler Osman Nurmahammadov (82 kg) reached the semifinals, defeating Indian and Polish wrestlers.

Nurmahammadov won bronze medal and left no chances to his rival from Belarus.

Around eleven freestyle wrestlers (two gold, three silver, and six bronze), five Greco-Roman wrestlers (one gold, one silver and three bronze), and nine medalists in women's wrestling (one gold, three silver, and five bronze) took part in the World Wrestling Championship.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships is the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events.

The event is subsequent to the 2019 World Championships due to the cancellation of the 2020 edition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Individual World Cup was held as replacement for the World Wrestling Championships. The 2021 World Championships took place less than three months after the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics.

