Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) has defeated Alexander Iddir (France) at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, he lost to Shadi Elhanas (Canada).

Azerbaijan is represented by nine judokas at Tokyo 2020. Earlier, Karamat Huseynov (60 kg), Aisha Gurbanli (48 kg), Orkhan Safarov (66 kg), Rustam Orujov (73 kg), Murad Fatiyev (83 kg) and Mammadali Mehdiyev (91 kg) finished the competition without medals. Orujov lost in the match for the bronze medal and settled for the 5th place.

Some 44 athletes are representing the country at the Summer Olympics being held from July 23 to August 8.

Formerly scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020, the event was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being rescheduled for 2021, the event retains the Tokyo 2020. This is the first time that the Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled, rather than cancelled.

Tokyo Olympics marks the second time that Japan has hosted the Summer Olympic Games, the first being also in Tokyo in 1964, making this the first city in Asia to host the Summer Games twice.

The 2020 Games feature competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events.

Karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding are added to the Olympic Games program.

Dropped from the Olympics after the 2008 Beijing Games baseball and softball are returning to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

