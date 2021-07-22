By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova (women's artistic gymnastics) is preparing to perform at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Olga Barkalava, the head coach of the Azerbaijani women's artistic gymnastics team, noted that, first of all, attention is paid to maintaining Nekrasova's physical shape and psychological preparation.

“During the training process, we focus on the complexity of the program and the stability of the elements. Also, enough time is devoted to recovery procedures, maintaining the functional endurance of the body, as well as adhering to the daily routine. Due to the time difference (5 hours) with the city where the Olympic Games will be held, we have adjusted the training and rest times,'' Barkalava said.

The Olympic license won by Marina Nekrasova became the first in the history of women's artistic gymnastics in Azerbaijan.

“This is a very good result, and Marina will take part in the Olympic Games - the most important competition in an athlete's career, with a great competitive experience. Of course, there is excitement, which is good. Because this is an indicator of a responsible approach to their work. I think that her main quality on this path is a responsible approach to work and dedication,” she emphasized.

Olga Barkalava noted that a lot of time was spent on developing the training plan and correcting the weak points of the program.

“We are always discussing the program. Marina voices her opinion, and I help to reveal her mistakes. Because one of the important ways to achieve the goal is the dialogue between the coach and the athlete. We also work with a psychologist. It is very important to have information about the emotional state of an athlete while preparing for important competitions,” said Barkalava.

The head coach expressed hope that Marina Nekrasova will perform well at the Olympic Games.

