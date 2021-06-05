By Trend

Another crash had taken place at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku during the Third Practice Session which started at 13:00 (GMT +4) and finished at 14:00, Trend reports.

So, Max Verstappen, pilot of the Red Bull Racing Honda team, lost control of his car, as a result of which the car crashed into the circuit’s enclosure and was removed from the circuit.

The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Formula 1 started on June 4 and will last until June 6.

---

