5 June 2021 18:14 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Another crash had taken place at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku during the Third Practice Session which started at 13:00 (GMT +4) and finished at 14:00, Trend reports.
So, Max Verstappen, pilot of the Red Bull Racing Honda team, lost control of his car, as a result of which the car crashed into the circuit’s enclosure and was removed from the circuit.
The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Formula 1 started on June 4 and will last until June 6.
---
