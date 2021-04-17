By Trend

The results of the international trampoline jumping tournament Trampoline Hopes Cup, which took place on April 5-12 in the online format, have been summed up, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented at the online tournament by Ammar Bakhshaliyev in the age category of 11–12 years, Magsud Makhsudov and Huseyn Abbasov in the age category of 13–14, and Seljan Makhsudova in the adult age category.

Promising Azerbaijani gymnasts won a full set of awards at the tournament, in which more than 300 athletes from 20 countries took part.

Ammar Bakhshaliyev took first place among athletes aged 11-12, and Magsud Makhsudov and Huseyn Abbasov took first and second places, respectively, in the age category of 13-14 years.

Seljan Makhsudova took third among adult gymnasts.