By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani wrestling team has won three medals in the individual competitions of the World Wrestling Cup in Serbia.

This year's World Championships in Serbia were replaced by the Individual World Cup as several top nations would not participate in the championships due to coronavirus pandemic.

Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) defeated a Serbian wrestler in just 1 minute 40 seconds in the first contest. He also left no chances to the Armenian wrestler, receiving the right to wrestle for a bronze medal.

In the decisive match, Azizli, took third place in the individual World Cup and grabbed a bronze medal.

In the qualifying round, Islambek Dadov defeated the representative of Italy in just 29 seconds. Dadov, who then beat the Peruvian, Ukrainian and Armenian wrestlers, reached the finals.

In the final, Dadov won a silver medal, defeating his rival from Russia.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz