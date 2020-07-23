By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team continues to delight us with virtual master classes.

The master class was conducted by the head coach of the Azerbaijani national team Mariana Vasileva, coach Nigar Mirzaeva, choreographer Ruslan Eyvazov and Ilona Zeynalova.

Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has experienced revival since 2002, and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations. Thus, the AGF has managed to be in the spotlight with its exemplary activity.

The AGF succeeded to be included into the FIG ranking of the best 10 federations in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and ranked first in 2017.