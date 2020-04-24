By Trend

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has made a decision in connection with the cancellation of holding the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Thus, a decision was made at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation, held in a video conference format to consider the points gained by gymnasts at the qualification stage on March 12-13, as the results of the final competitions.

The winners of the competitions among men are as follows:

In floor exercises on the carpet, Abdelrahman Elgamal ranked first (14.733 points, Turkey), Kirill Prokopev ranked second (14.733 points, Russia), Milad Karimi ranked third (14.666 points, Kazakhstan).

In pommel horse exercises, Hao Weng ranked first (15.433 points, China), Takaaki Sugino ranked second (14.600 points, Japan), Saeedreza Keikha ranked third (14.500 points, Iran).

In rings exercises, Eleftherios Petrounias ranked first (15.100 points, Greece), Yang Liu (15.000 points, China) ranked second, Xingyu Lan ranked third (14.933 points, China).

In the vault exercises, Jeahwan Shin ranked first (14.883 points, Republic of Korea), Andrey Medvedev ranked second (14.666 points, Israel), Igor Radivilov ranked third (14.649 points, Ukraine).

In parallel bars exercises, Hao You ranked first (15,000 points, China), Vladislav Poliashov ranked second (14,900 points, Russia), Ferhat Arican ranked third (14,475 points, Turkey).

In the crossbar exercises, Umit Samiloglu ranked first (14.266 points, Turkey), Alexey Rostov ranked second (14.233 points, Russia) and Epke Zonderland ranked third (14.233 points, Netherlands).

The winners of the competitions among women are as follows:

In the vault exercises, Teja Belak ranked first (14.199 points, Slovenia), Coline Devillard ranked second (14.150 points, France) and Marina Nekrasova ranked third (14.133 points, Azerbaijan).

In the uneven bars exercises, Yilin Fan ranked first (15.133 points, China), Anastasiia Iliankova ranked second (14.766 points, Russia), Rebeca Andrade ranked third (14.233 points, Brazil).

In the balance beam exercises, Urara Ashikawa ranked first (13.850 points, Japan), Rebeca Andrade (13.800 points, Brazil) ranked second, and Anastasiia Bachynska ranked third (13.500 points, Ukraine).

In floor exercises, Lara Mori ranked first (13.266 points, Italy), Vanessa Ferrari ranked second (12.966 points, Italy) and Audrey Rousseau ranked third (12.833 points, Canada).

The final competitions of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup were to be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-15. The qualification competitions were held on March 12-13.

