The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has commented on the cancellation of the competitions as part of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Trend reports on March 17.

“The qualification competitions of the World Cup were held at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 12-13,” AGF said. “The finals were cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus in the world.”

AGF expresses gratitude to all members of the local Organizing Committee and the volunteers who collaborated with it, who made efforts day and night to eliminate all the difficulties that had arisen before the arrival of delegations in Baku and after the cancellation of the finals.

“Despite the difficult situation in the world, everybody involved in gymnastics united in Azerbaijan,” AGF said. “Everything possible was done to receive the world stars of gymnastics in a healthy atmosphere. All delegations have already left Baku and are in their countries.”

