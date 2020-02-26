By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani athlete Rustam Mammadov won the gold medal in “Minsk U20 International Match” tournament held among athletes under 20 years in Belarus, on February 25.

In the tournament, Azerbaijan was also represented by Teymur Salahzade, Vahid Karimov, Aleksey Aliakbarov, Kasgin Abbaszade, Rustam Mammadov, Yusif Nazarov, Aydin Badalov, Lamiya Valiyeva and Yelena Pextireva.

Our athletes test their strength in running (60m, 400m, 1500m) and jumping (with three push, to height, to length) races.

Nazim Israfilov is coaching Azerbaijan's national team of juniors during the tournament.