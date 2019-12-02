By Laman Ismayilova

The flag of the International Gymnastics Federation has been handed over to Azerbaijan for holding the next world championships.

The event took place at the closing ceremony at the 34th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Japan.

The flag was received by representative of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Elchin Gasimov and Sport Manager for trampoline gymnastics of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Fatima Shafizada.

Azerbaijan will host the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships on November 11-14, 2021.

The FIG Executive Committee selected the host country for two future World Championships at its meeting in Pacific Harbor, Fiji.

Azerbaijan has already hosted two Trampoline World Cups, in 2016 and 2017, but the World Championships in this discipline will be held in the country for the first time.

The 2021 Trampoline World Championships will be followed by the 28th World Age Group Competitions to be held on November 19-22, 2021.

Notably, national gymnasts successfully performed at the 34th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships

National trampoline gymnastics team included Ruslan Aghamirov, Ilya Grishunin and Oleg Piunov.

The gymnasts showed the best result in the synchronous program. A pair of Ruslan Aghamirov - Ilya Grishunin took the 18th place among 34 teams.

