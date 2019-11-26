By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani judoka Elmar Gasimov won silver medal at the Grand Slam held in Japan on November 22-24.

In Round 2, Gasimov competed with French sportsman Olivar Cedric. The score resulted in a tie. Then golden score rule was applied, where Gasimov could slam his opponent into the tatami.

In Round 3, Gasimov met with Philipp Galandi from Germany and won by Ippon just 34 seconds before the end.

In the quarterfinal, Azerbaijani judoka got Waza-ari and became stronger than Russian Merab Margiev.

In the final, Gasimov defeated Aaron Wolf from Japan by Ippon. Unfortunately, the national sportsman couldn’t become Grand Slam champion, since he was defeted by Japanese Ryunosuke Haga by Waza-ari score.

Thus, Azerbaijan secured silver in the championship.

Judo became an Olympic sport at the Tokyo Games in 1964 and thus became universal. The International Judo Federation today brings together 195 national federations and 5 continental unions.

Judo is one of the most developed sports in Azerbaijan, where the National Judo Federation was established in 1972. The Azerbaijani judo team is considered one of the best in the world.

The adult judo team of Azerbaijan made considerable progress in 2016. The team won 51 awards in competitions of various levels. The results showed that Azerbaijani judokas won 351 times out of 710 fights during the year.

The Azerbaijani judo fighter, silver medalist of Rio-2016 Summer Olympic Games, Rustam Orujov was named the best in Azerbaijan's male team. Moreover, he is the strongest in the world in his weight class of 73kg, as well as among all weight classes.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz