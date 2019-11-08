By Trend

The coaching courses in aerobic gymnastics of the Academy of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 8.

The courses opened on November 5 with the participation of experts, coaches and AGF representatives.

During the opening ceremony, head of the courses, an expert from the FIG Academy, international referee, member of the technical committee for aerobic gymnastics of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Olga Kyselovicova provided the participants with general information about the courses.

While welcoming the experts and participants, AGF Secretary General Nurlana Mammadzade emphasized the importance of the courses.

Stressing that the aerobic gymnastics has been developing in Azerbaijan since 2013, Mammadzade emphasized that the country is already hosting international events in this gymnastics discipline.

Despite the country has been developing aerobic gymnastics recently, the Aerobic Gymnastics European Championships was organized in 2019 for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan will host the World Age Group Competitions and the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in 2020.

Olga Kyselovicova told the participants about anti-doping and instructed them about exams.

The courses are being held by Brazilian expert Katia Lemos and head coach of the Azerbaijani team in aerobic gymnastics, expert Marian Kolev.

Nineteen representatives from Azerbaijan, Argentina, Iran, Mexico, Moldova and Ukraine are attending the courses, which will last until November 12.

The courses consisting of theoretical and practical classes are held in two languages ​​- English and Russian.

The first-level coaching courses in aerobic gymnastics of the FIG Academy were organized in Baku in 2018.

