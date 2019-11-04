By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

For the first time in Azerbaijan’s history, young gymnasts Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov have enriched the country's medal haul with gold medals at the 29th European Acrobatics Championships in Israel.

The national gymnasts left no chances to their rivals in the finals of dynamic exercises, leaving behind all their opponents with 28,600 points.

The pair previously won silver in the all-around event, as well as bronze in the balance beam exercises. Thereby, the gymnasts achieved a full set of medals.

Another medal was received by a team of the mixed duo Abdullah Al-Mashayhi and Rukhidil Gurbanly, who played in the adult race. Gymnasts secured a bronze medal with 28,680 points in the final stage of the dynamic event. The winners of the last European Games captured bronze medals for the balance stage on the second day of the competition and won the fifth place in the all-around stage.

In the adult competition, a pair of Seymour Jafarov and Murad Akbarov stopped the fight by one step. National gymnasts, who scored 28,550 points in the final stage of the balance event, placed fourth. The athletes were fifth in the all-around and sixth in the final stage of the dynamic event.

Thus, national team, winning overall five medals, successfully completed the European Acrobatic Championships and this success is really worthy for its great results in comparison with the last European Acrobatics Championships, held in Belgium last year.

Israel hosted the European Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics for age groups of 11-16 and 12-18 from October 30 to November 4, 2019.

The championship took place in recently built Toto Hall, with 5,600 seats for the spectators. The European Championship was directed by the European Gymnastics Federation, the Israeli Gymnastics Federation and the Municipality of Holon.

The world’s best gymnasts competed in this prestigious championship from 25 countries from all over Europe.

The acrobatic gymnastics discipline combines acrobatic elements with dance and ballet moves in teams of pairs, female trios and men's quartet. This combination places the acrobatics gymnastics among the most demanding sports, which require exceptional coordination, strength, flexibility and teamwork.

Notably, the First European Championships in men’s artistic gymnastics was organized by the FIG in Frankfurt in 1955.

Nowadays, gymnastics has become a favorite and popular sport in Azerbaijan. National gymnasts mount the podium at significant competitions.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), which was founded in 1956, has experienced revival since 2002 and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena specialized in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines and hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku from the day of its opening in 2014, is in the spotlight of not only the gymnasts, willingly joining the training camp, but, all the sports fans from different countries of the world with its uniqueness.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

---

