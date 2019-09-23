By Trend

The FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup was held in Russia's Khabarovsk, Trend reports on September 23 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The only representative of Azerbaijan in the competitions Mikhail Malkin showed the highest result in the acrobatic track exercises, leaving his rivals behind.

Having scored 76.300 points, he won the gold medal at the World Cup. Russian gymnasts ranked second and third.

