The organization of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku is at the highest level, Russian gymnast Dina Averina told Trend.

She made the remarks after taking part in the qualification events of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku.

“The World Championships in Baku is organized at the highest level, everything is exactly on time,” she said. “Everything is taking place according to schedule at the training sites, and no one bothers, everything is very strict here.”

Averina noted that every day she comes to training with renewed vigor.

“Our trainer Irina Aleksandrovna [President of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner-Usmanova] said: “You should always do your best, no need to save your strength”,” Averina added. “Of course, it’s hard to do it every day, but we try to recover, rest more, and come back to the hall with renewed vigor to train.”

Averina also noted that if she has free days as part of the Championships, she plans to take a walk in Baku and get acquainted with the sights.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life" is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.

