Calendar of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship to be held in Baku has been announced, Trend reports on September 14.

The Championship that will give a chance to receive a license for Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics will kick off September 16. The next day will feature classification and final competitions in hoop and ball exercises. Classification exercises with clubs and ribbon exercises will be held on September 18-19. In addition, the winners of the competitions in the exercises with clubs and ribbon in the team competition will be determined. On the fifth day of the championship, on September 20, the final all-around competitions will be held, as well as the winner of the Prize of Elegance prize will be determined.

Teams in group exercises will join the competition. Gymnasts will compete with 5 balls, 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs. At the end of the day, the winners in the all-around program will be determined.

The championship will end on September 22 with a final exercise competition with 5 balls, 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs.

Nine gymnasts will represent Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova will perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina will participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.

Gymnasts taking places in the individual all-around program among the first 16 (maximum two from each country) at the championship will receive a license. As for the teams for group exercises, according to the results of last year's World Championship, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already secured a license. At the current year’s championship, the top five teams will receive a license to the Tokyo Olympics depending on the scores in all-around competitions.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries will compete for 9 sets of medals.

