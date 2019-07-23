By Trend

The road cycling competitions among women were held as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 23.

Seventy-five cyclists were competing for medals during the competitions (10 km).

An athlete from the UK gained a gold medal, while Estonian athletes - silver and bronze medals.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

---

