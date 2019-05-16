By Laman Ismayilova

IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2019, an international parajudo tournament which was held in Baku on May 13-14, has solemnly wrapped up.

Competitions were held under the motto "The Triumph of the Spirit" with the participation of 223 parajudokas from 35 countries, Trend Life reported.

Eleven athletes were barred from the competition after medical examination. Thus, out of 212 parajudokas, 150 were male and 62 female athletes.

The additional composition of delegations included 143 people, including 18 international judges, 6 international doctors, 7 members of technical staff and 112 members of support staff.

The competitions were held in several weight categories: men - -60, -66, -73, -90, -100 and +100 kg; women - -48, -52, -57, -63, -70 and +70 kg. Thirteen sets of 52 medals were played. Of the 35 countries, only 20 countries returned to their homes with medals.

Azerbaijan was represented by 21 Paralympians - 11 men and 10 women. National athletes won 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze awards (men - 1, 2, 1; women - 2, 2, 2).

By the total number of medals, Azerbaijan became first (11 medals), Uzbekistan took the second place (8 medal), while Russia ranked third (5 medals). At the same time, Uzbekistan with 4 gold medals became the winner of the competition, Azerbaijan with 3 gold ended up second, and Ukraine with one gold medal became the third.

The Grand Prix participants were given the opportunity to win licensing points for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The first place winners received a prize in the amount of $1,000, while the winners of the second and third places received $500 and $300, respectively. For more information, please visit: BakuGP.paralympic.az.

The organizational support was provided by International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA), International Judo Federation (IJF), National Olympic Committee (NOC), Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

Partners included SOCAR, BP, Toyota, Bakcell, Coca-Cola, Shams Group, Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports, and Baku Transport Agency.

Media partners of the event were Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

