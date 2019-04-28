By Trend

The representatives of the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan met with the athletes within the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup were held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 28.

Six sets of medals were awarded (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises) today.

Zohra Aghamirova represented Azerbaijan in exercises with a hoop.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries participated in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams competed in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts performed in individual programs.

---

