By Trend

Chinese athlete Lingling Liu won the gold medal (57.050 points) in the individual trampoline program during the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling.

Canadian athlete Rosannagh Maclennan ranked second (56.245 points), while Japanese gymnast Chisato Doihata ranked third (55.800 points).

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries are taking part in the championship.

Such athletes as Uladzislau Hancharou, Rosannagh MacLennan, Jason Burnett, Dong Dong, Gao Lei, Dmitry Ushakov and Bryony Page are competing in this World Cup.

Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Zemlianaia in the individual program, Ruslan Aghamirov, Ilya Grishunin and Oleg Piunov in the individual and synchronized men's programs, and Mikhail Malkin on the acrobatic track at the World Cup.

Six World Cups in Trampoline, qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of these championships being held in Baku.

Last year, Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships, with the participation of 26 countries, with the World Cups organized in 2016 and 2017.

