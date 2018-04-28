Trend:

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started April 28 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the second day of the competition, Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual performances and a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku for the sixth time.

Trend presents best moments of the competitions in Baku.