Azerbaijan's first national team consisting of Daria Farshbafshahriari and Arzu Jalilova won the bronze medal at the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Junior Trophy International Tournament in Baku on April 23.

Following the performances, the gymnasts scored 89,250 points.

The Russian team consisting of Lala Kramarenko, Daria Trubnikova and Anastasia Sergeeva won the gold medal scoring 100,900 points, and Anna Kamenshchikova and Yana Striga representing Belarus ranked the second with a score of 93,300 points.

Winners were awarded by the member of the Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mariana Vasileva, sports manager of the Federation Azer Novruzov and director of the "Ojag Sport" sports club Surkhay Garayev.

Moreover, the specially established prize of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation AGF Trophy for the highest score was handed during the event. The Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova won this prize. The award was presented to her by the Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mamedzadeh.

The AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku April 23.

Athletes from 18 countries are participating in the tournament.

