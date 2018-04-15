By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Sviatlana Makshtarova and Veronika Zemlianaia reached the finals in synchronized trampoline competitions held as part of the XXVI European Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

As a result of the qualification, the Azerbaijani gymnasts scored 84,450 points and took the third place.

Couples from Belarus, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Portugal, Georgia, France and Bulgaria also reached the finals.

Today was the third day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifying trampoline event among seniors and juniors, the finals among men's and women's teams in double mini-trampoline event and tumbling event among seniors, as well as semifinals in trampoline event among seniors and juniors was held today.

On the third day Azerbaijan was represented by Ilya Grishunin, Ruslan Aghamirov, Veronika Zemlyanaya, Svetlana Makshtarova and Seljan Magsudova.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

---

