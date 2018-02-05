By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan`s judo fighter has claimed a gold medal at European Open in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Tofig Mammadov brought a gold medal to the country's medal hall. Azerbaijani judoka defeated athletes from France, Spain and Bulgaria.

He secured the medal after defeating Russia`s Sakhavat Hajiyev in the men`s 60kg in the final, Azertag reported.

Another national judoka Ushangi Kokauri took bronze at the championship. He won over Ukraine`s Stanislav Bondarenko in the men`s +100kg weight category.

A total of 244 judokas from 29 countries competed for medals on February 3-4.

Azerbaijan’s squad included 19 judokas.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz