The Synergy Baku Cycling Project is heading into the 2018 season with one new foreign and three Azerbaijani cyclists, giving the national team 11 cyclists in total.

Seven cyclists are returning from last year: Elgun Alizada, Elchin Asadov, Enver Asanov, Kanan Gahramanli, Samir Jabrayilov, Musa Mikayilzade, and Kirill Pozdnyakov. The Ukrainian Oleksandr Polivoda has joined the team for 2018.

Continuing its mission of developing young talents, three new U-23 cyclists Karim Shiraliyev, Telman Veliyev and Mikayil Safarli will join the team.

“One of the main goals of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation is to find the talented cyclists and to promote their chances as professionals. The ‘Azerbaijani Talent Programme’ was launched in 2012 and it has been fostering this aim. In particular, I would like to note that our expectations are big for the Synergy Baku team as they have taken part in a number of top races throughout the past season, which gave them opportunity to gain a lot of experience, ” said Farhad Aliyev, General Secretary of the Federation.

“Our strategy is to let Elchin Asadov, Kirill Pozdnyakov, Samir Jabrayilov, and Oleksandr Polivoda, who has joined us this year, to share their knowledge and experience with the young cyclists. Our main target is to represent Azerbaijan at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the strongest athletes,” he added.

Thus, Synergy Baku Cycling Project for 2018 includes cyclists Elgun Alizada, Elchin Asadov, Enver Asanov, Kanan Gahramanli, Samir Jabrayilov, Musa Mikayilzade, Oleksandr Polivoda, Kirill Pozdnyakov, Mikayil Safarli, Karim Shiraliyev, and Telman Veliyev.

