China promises 'resolute countermeasures' to tariffs

20 April 2025 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

China's Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng vowed that China will take "resolute countermeasures" in response to any country declaring tariffs and trade wars against it, Azernews reports.

"China firmly opposes any form of tariffs or trade wars, not only to protect China's national interests and dignity, but also to safeguard the international trade and economic order, international justice and fairness," Xie stated. Adding that China would remain "the most promising super-large market, the main driving force of global economic growth and the best investment destination for foreign investors," calling the country's developement "a shared opportunity for the whole world."

This month, China imposed tariffs on goods imported from the United States of 125% in response to United States President Donald Trump applying a 145% tariff on Chinese exports.