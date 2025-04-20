Huawei and China Unicom launch China’s first 10G broadband network in Hebei

20 April 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Huawei and China Unicom have jointly launched the first 10G broadband network in Sunan County, located in Hebei Province, China, Azernews reports, citing the local tech outlet Mydrivers.

The breakthrough is based on the globally leading 50G PON (Passive Optical Network) technology. According to the report, enhancements to the core architecture of the optical fiber access network have enabled a dramatic leap in performance—boosting throughput from gigabit to 10G levels, while reducing network latency to just milliseconds.

In a real-world demonstration, one household connected to the new network clocked download speeds of 9,834 Mbps and upload speeds of 1,008 Mbps, with latency holding steady at just three milliseconds.

The development marks a major milestone for China’s digital infrastructure and signals the beginning of a new era in ultra-high-speed internet connectivity.