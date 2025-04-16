UK in talks with France over migrant exchange scheme

16 April 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

British officials have confirmed a pilot scheme is being considered to deport migrants who cross the English Channel, in exchange for the UK accepting asylum seekers in France with legitimate claims, Azernews reports, according to Sky News.

Talks are underway between the two countries over a one-for-one swap, enabling undocumented asylum seekers who have reached the UK by small boat to be returned to France.

Britain would then receive migrants from France who would have a right to be in the UK, like those who already have family settled in the UK.

Government minister Lillian Greenwood told Sky News: "I can confirm there are discussions ongoing with the French government about how we stop this appalling and dangerous trade in people that's happening across the English Channel

"We want to make sure that we are returning people, as we have been since the election, in record numbers, where people don't have a right to be here."

While she did not elaborate on the details, the measure does form part of Labour's policy on illegal immigration, announced in May 2024, in which Sir Keir Starmer argued for "fast-track reforms" to the asylum system with "an enforcement unit and a returns agreement with the EU".

Sir Keir vowed in the election campaign to tackle people smuggling by "smashing the gangs" and deter migrants making the potentially dangerous, and sometimes deadly, crossing to the UK by small boat.

On Wednesday, a government source told Sky News: "We have always said we would explore options to increase returns to Europe, particularly prioritising family reunion and respect for the rules... so safe to assume conversations are happening with a range of countries including France."

A Home Office spokesperson added: "The prime minister and home secretary have been clear the UK and France must work closely together to prevent dangerous small boat crossings, particularly on vital law enforcement cooperation.

"We have already secured agreement from the French to deploy a new elite unit of officers at the coast, launch a specialist intelligence unit, increase police numbers and introduce new powers for the French authorities to intervene in shallow waters."

"We are intensifying our collaboration with France and other European countries who face the same challenges by exploring fresh and innovative measures to dismantle the business models of the criminal smuggling gangs."

The start of 2025 has been the busiest year so far for crossings since records began in 2018.

On Tuesday, the number of people arriving in the UK by boat since January stood at 8,183 - 31% higher than the same point last year.