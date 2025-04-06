Pope Francis makes surprise first appearance after hospital stay

6 April 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Pope Francis has made his first public appearance since he was discharged from hospital two weeks ago after the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy, Azernews reports.

The 88-year-old was seen entering St Peter's Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair on Sunday to greet cheering crowds.

Francis had been out of public view since March 23, when he had left Rome's Gemelli hospital after more than five weeks of treatment for double pneumonia.

The pope, in a previously unannounced move, came out to the square shortly before noon (local time) at the end of the celebration of a Mass for the Catholic Church's Jubilee year.

Coming in front of the main altar for the service in bright sunshine, Francis waved to the crowds, before speaking briefly.

"Happy Sunday to everyone," the pope said, speaking in a frail voice, while receiving oxygen via a small hose under his nose. "Thank you so much."

The pope smiled broadly as he greeted crowds. His voice, though weak, sounded stronger than it had during the March 23 appearance, when he struggled to speak.