Hyundai Motor to freeze vehicle prices in U.S. through early June despite auto tariffs

5 April 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Hyundai Motor America (HMA) said in a press release Friday (U.S. time) that any new Hyundai vehicle purchased until June 2 will be protected from Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) increases regardless of changes in market conditions under the company's Customer Assurance program. Washington's measure of imposing 25 percent tariffs on imported cars went into effect this week, part of U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive drive to reduce America's trade deficits and bolster domestic manufacturing.

