Trump thanks Muslim Americans for election support at White House Ramadan dinner

29 March 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude to the "hundreds of thousands" of Muslim Americans who supported him in the 2024 presidential election, during the first White House Ramadan iftar dinner of his second term, as reported by media.

Trump acknowledged that the Muslim community had been instrumental in his election victory, particularly referencing the support he received in Michigan and other regions last November. He promised to reciprocate that support, stating, "We will be there for you."

As he honored the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Trump addressed the gathering in the State Dining Room, saying, "Ramadan Mubarak" to those present and others around the world. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the Muslim community, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing peace in the Middle East and expanding the Abraham Accords, which he claimed many thought would be impossible to achieve.