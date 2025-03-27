State Department confirms possible sale of almost $2 billion worth of UAVs to Qatar

27 March 2025 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of nearly $2 billion worth of drones and related systems to Qatar, Azernews reports.

This approval was reported by the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which manages the export of military equipment and weapons to foreign countries through intergovernmental agreements.

The statement highlights that Qatar had previously requested the acquisition of eight MQ-9B UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) from the United States, along with ammunition, including AGM-114R2 Hellfire II missiles, as well as various systems, such as control and communications systems.

“The proposed sale will advance U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by enhancing the defense capabilities of a key partner in the Gulf region,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated. The sale is expected to reinforce the defense of a friendly state while fostering stronger defense ties between the U.S. and Qatar.

The U.S. administration has already formally notified Congress of its approval for the potential sale. Under U.S. law, Congress has 30 days to review the proposed deal and has the authority to block it if there are objections.

MQ-9B UAVs are part of the latest generation of drones, equipped with advanced surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike capabilities. These UAVs can be deployed for a range of missions, from intelligence gathering to precision strikes, making them valuable assets in modern warfare.