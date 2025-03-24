Iran's foreign minister to arrive in Armenia for official visit

24 March 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will arrive in Armenia today for an official visit, Azernews reports.

He will discuss bilateral relations and recent developments in the South Caucasus region with the Armenian authorities. This was stated by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ismail Baghaei.

“As part of ongoing consultations regarding bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and its neighbors, and the changes taking place in the region, the foreign minister of our country will visit Yerevan on Monday,” Baghaei said, according to the Telegram channel of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Araghchi will meet with Armenia's foreign minister, as well as the prime minister of Armenia and other government representatives.